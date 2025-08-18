Woman wanted in California Closets shooting in Huntington Beach found in LA County, shot by police

The Brief A shooting broke out at a workplace in Huntington Beach. The suspected gunwoman was found in South Gate in Los Angeles County. The woman was shot to death by police in South Gate.



A woman believed to be involved in a workplace shooting in Huntington Beach was found in Los Angeles County's South Gate area after an hours-long search.

Timeline:

On Monday, a shooting broke out at a business called California Closets in Huntington Beach. The shooting – happened around 7:15 a.m. on August 18 – left a man hospitalized in unknown condition.

No one else was hurt in the Huntington Beach shooting, officials told FOX 11's Mario Ramirez.

Later in the day, law enforcement spotted a car linked to the suspected gunwoman in South Gate in Los Angeles County. A shooting then broke out during the encounter between the woman and police in South Gate, killing the shooting suspect.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the woman accused of shooting at California Closets in Huntington Beach.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation. No body camera video of the South Gate incident have been released as of Monday, August 18.

Officials did not specify if the gunwoman and the person shot at California Closets knew each other.