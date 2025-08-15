Alleged peeper secretly recorded up women's skirts in Irvine, police say

The Brief A man was arrested in Irvine for allegedly using his phone to record video up a woman's skirt at a Walmart. The suspect, Damian Bravo, 23, from Santa Ana, was located by surveillance cameras and arrested for invasion of privacy. Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Police in Irvine are searching for additional victims of a Santa Ana man who was arrested for allegedly using his phone to record video up a woman's skirt at a local Walmart.

What we know:

According to the Irvine Police Department, surveillance video captured the suspect, 23-year-old Damian Bravo from Santa Ana, trying to leave the scene after the crime on Aug. 6. Dispatchers were able to locate Bravo and helped direct officers to his location.

Police arrested Bravo for invasion of privacy and booked at the Orange County Jail.

What they're saying:

Detectives have determined that other women were also secretly recorded by Bravo

Anyone who believes they have may have been a victim is urged to contact Officer Brian Felling at bfelling@cityofirvine.org.