Fugitives arrested in Mexico for Riverside County crimes

Two fugitives charged with murder and attempted murder in Riverside County were arrested in Mexico, according to authorities.

Lorenzo Castellanos, 72, was charged with murder and child endangerment for a crime committed in Riverside's Rubidoux neighborhood in 2001, officials said. The victim, who was stabbed multiple times, had been in a relationship with Castellanos and was the mother of their child.

Jose Barron, 56, was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence, among other charges, in connection with a 2014 incident in Riverside. According to officials, Barron attacked the victim with a machete and inflicted serious injuries.

Both Castellanos and Barron were transported from Mexico City to Los Angeles and await trial.

