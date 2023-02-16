Expand / Collapse search

Fugitives arrested in Mexico for Riverside County crimes

By Alexa Mae Asperin
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Two fugitives charged with murder and attempted murder in Riverside County were arrested in Mexico, according to authorities.

Lorenzo Castellanos, 72, was charged with murder and child endangerment for a crime committed in Riverside's Rubidoux neighborhood in 2001, officials said. The victim, who was stabbed multiple times, had been in a relationship with Castellanos and was the mother of their child.

Jose Barron, 56, was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence, among other charges, in connection with a 2014 incident in Riverside. According to officials, Barron attacked the victim with a machete and inflicted serious injuries. 

Both Castellanos and Barron were transported from Mexico City to Los Angeles and await trial.
 