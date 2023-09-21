From foster care, to honored nonprofit CEO: Charity Chandler-Cole pens her story in new book

Charity Chandler-Cole knows firsthand that children in foster care have a powerful story to tell.

As a former foster youth herself, Chandler-Cole authored a book on her life story, and the trials of navigating a heartbreaking childhood while growing up in the system.

Her book "Stranger Danger" takes its readers on a riveting ride in the LA juvenile justice and foster care systems, all through the eyes of 16-year-old Chandler-Cole.

The book follows one experience that Chandler-Cole recounts after escaping the dangerous life of gangs and drugs. Chandler-Cole resorted to stealing food and clothing to help her and her family get by. She became a teen mom, and ran away from her group home, but now Chandler-Cole said that she's turned her life around.

The now CEO is married and is a mother of four, and she will earn her doctorate degree in December. And she's committed her life to helping others navigate the system that she struggled through years ago.

CASA of Los Angeles is a nonprofit that trains volunteers to advocate in court for foster care children. As CEO, Chandler-Cole oversees 1,300 judge-appointed volunteer advocates.

