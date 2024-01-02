How your workout could win you free Chipotle for a year
LOS ANGELES - For once, your guac might not be extra.
Chipotle announced its partnership with popular fitness app Strava Tuesday, in a workout challenge for the new year.
The prize? A year of free Chiptole "lifestyle bowls," for six lucky winners from the six participating cities: Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Washington D.C., Columbus or New York City.
To join the challenge, participants must follow their city's "segment," or designated route or trail drawn out by Strava, and track their workout within the app.
Those interested in entering the competition must complete their city's segment by either running, walking or by wheelchair.
According to the contest's rules and regulations, participants can compete as many times as they want between now and Jan. 31, 2024, as long as they log each segment in their Strava app.
Chipotle says that contestants will be able to track their progress on the competition's leaderboard for each segment. At the end of the contest period, the athlete who completes a segment the most of times for each participating city will be named the winner.
The segment route for Los Angeles allegedly takes competitors through Marina del Rey. The trail ends at a local Chipotle location, just in case you want to brush up on your signature order before your big win.