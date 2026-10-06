Fred Claire, World Series-winning Dodgers general manager, dies at 91

The Brief Former Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Fred Claire passed away Monday night at his home on his 91st birthday. Claire rose from PR executive to GM in 1987, orchestrating key moves that led to the team's 1988 World Series championship. An official cause of death was not immediately provided.



Fred Claire, the former Los Angeles Dodgers executive who rose from the sportswriting beat to lead the franchise as general manager during its memorable 1988 World Series championship run, passed away on Monday, his 91st birthday, the team announced.

What we know:

Claire’s journey with the Dodgers spanned decades and represented one of the most unique career trajectories in baseball history.

Born in Jamestown, Ohio, his family moved to Torrance when he was 15 years old. After graduating from Torrance High School and earning a bachelor's degree from San Jose State University, he worked as a sportswriter throughout the late 1950s and 1960s. He first began covering the Dodgers in 1969 for the Long Beach Press-Telegram during spring training in Vero Beach, Florida.

1991: Fred Claire of the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo courtesy Stephen Dunn/Allsport via Getty Images)

That same summer, he officially joined the organization's public relations team, steadily rising through the ranks to become vice president of the department in 1975.

His transition to front-office leadership came abruptly in 1987 when he took over as general manager following the dismissal of Al Campanis.

laire quickly proved his executive capabilities by making pivotal offseason moves in 1988, including the key acquisition of veteran outfielder Kirk Gibson. His roster construction led the underdog Dodgers to an iconic World Series victory over the Oakland Athletics in his second year at the helm.

Over the course of his tenure, Claire was known for making bold transactions, though not every move panned out. His acquisitions of high-priced stars like Darryl Strawberry and Eric Davis faltered in the early 1990s, and in 1994, he traded future Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martínez to the Montreal Expos for infielder Delino DeShields.

He was eventually relieved of his executive duties during the 1998 season following the team's acquisition by Rupert Murdoch's Fox Group.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryl, and their three children, Jeff, Jennifer, and Kim.

What we don't know:

The Dodgers have not released an official cause of death for Claire. Additionally, details regarding public memorial arrangements or pending funeral services have not yet been announced by the family.

What they're saying:

Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten expressed the organization's grief and gratitude following the announcement.

"The Dodgers are grieving the passing of Fred Claire, a longtime key fixture of our organization," Kasten said. "Fred brought many victories and Dodger legends to our franchise, as well as a 1988 World Series title, and we are forever grateful for his leadership during such a memorable era. Our hearts go out to his wife Sheryl and his family."

Former Dodger owner Peter O'Malley once reflected on Claire's unexpected transition from newsroom writer to front-office decision-maker.

"I knew some people might say, what does this guy know about baseball, he covered it from behind a typewriter?" O'Malley told the Los Angeles Times. "But I knew Fred could take it. I knew he could do it. And he did it. He deserves a lot of credit for stepping in quickly, without any advance notice, and doing a great job."