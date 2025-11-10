Defense seeks dismissal of murder charges in Malibu crash that killed 4 Pepperdine students

The Brief A judge is set to hear a defense motion to dismiss murder charges against Fraser Michael Bohm in the 2023 crash that killed four Pepperdine students in Malibu. Bohm is charged with four counts of murder; the defense argues the tragic event does not meet the legal standard for murder. The prosecution claims Bohm was driving "59 miles per hour over the speed limit" in the area known as "dead man's curve."



A judge is scheduled to hear a defense motion on Monday to dismiss murder charges against Fraser Michael Bohm, the man accused of causing a deadly 2023 crash in Malibu that killed four Pepperdine University students.

What we know:

Fraser Michael Bohm, 24, is charged with four counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence stemming from an October 17, 2023, crash on the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. in a 45 mph zone when Bohm allegedly swerved onto the north shoulder of the westbound PCH and slammed into three parked vehicles.

The force of the collision caused the parked vehicles to strike four Pepperdine students who were walking along the shoulder after exiting a vehicle.

The four victims were Niamh Rolston, 20; Peyton Stewart, 21; Asha Weir, 21; and Deslyn Williams, 21. They were all seniors and members of the Alpha Phi sorority, and they subsequently received their degrees posthumously.

The ongoing legal case

Bohm's new team of attorneys is asking Los Angeles County Super Court Judge Thomas Rubinson to dismiss the murder charges, arguing there was insufficient evidence presented at a preliminary hearing in April.

The previous judge at that hearing had ruled there was enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Prosecutor Deputy District Attorney Nathan Bartos told the court in April that Bohm "lost control of his vehicle." In a new filing, Bartos wrote that "the defendant clearly drove in a reckless and dangerous manner."

The defense is strongly opposing the murder charges.

Bohm's prior attorney had previously argued that the young man was being "chased in a road-rage incident" before the deadly crash.

What they're saying:

Defense attorneys Alan Jackson, Kelly Quinn, and Jacqueline Sparagna wrote in a court filing seeking dismissal of the murder charges that the prosecution has "chosen to take the facts of a tragic car accident and charge them as murder."

The defense added, "The people simply hope that this court is so blinded by the tragic nature of this accident that it forgets the people need to prove legal standards. This absence alone should be fatal to the people's case."

The prosecutor is objecting to the defense's motion, stating in his opposition: "Here, the defendant drove 59 miles per hour over the speed limit on what is essentially a residential street. There is no excuse which can justify the danger he posed at those speeds, certainly not trying to flee possible road rage, a contention for which there was no evidence, nor did the defendant ever mention it to deputies."

Local perspective:

The crash site, a short stretch of the PCH between Las Flores Canyon and Carbon Canyon Roads, is locally known as "dead man's curve" and has reportedly seen the highest number of auto accidents on the overall 21-mile coastal road.

The tragedy prompted numerous calls to address the dangers and minimize speeds in that area.

Following the crash, lawyers for the students' parents said no safeguards were in place for pedestrians, despite the city allegedly having known about the dangers for decades.