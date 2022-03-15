Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine attack that wounded reporter

Pierre Zakrzewski, described as a veteran Fox News cameraman, has passed away after being injured alongside Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall in Ukraine on Monday.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine," Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said.

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," she added in an update posted to FOXnews.com. "His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."

The war has killed hundreds of civilians and injured thousands, while the number of military casualties is not yet known.

RELATED: Russia-Ukraine war: Thousands killed as UN chief warns 'Ukraine is on fire'

On Sunday, American journalist and former New York Times contributor Brent Renaud was killed outside Kyiv in Irpin, a suburban town that has seen intense fighting in recent days as Russian troops approach the capital city. That attack injured another journalist as well, according to Ukrainian officials.

Zakrzewski and Hall were struck by incoming fire outside of Kyiv on Monday, but specific details about the attack were still not immediately clear.

"I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure," veteran FOX journalist John Roberts tweeted. "Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family."

"Pierre was a constant in all of our international coverage. I, like countless others, always felt an extra sense of reassurance when arriving on the scene and seeing him with camera in hand," Fox News President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said Tuesday. "The legacy of his positive spirit, boundless energy and eye for the story will carry on."

Advertisement

Scott said, "we extend our deepest condolences to Pierre’s wife Michelle and family -- please keep them all in your prayers. And please continue to pray for Benjamin Hall, who remains hospitalized in Ukraine."