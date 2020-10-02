FOX, Homeboy Electronics Recycling partner with event this weekend

If you've been updating your home office or family room during the pandemic, and you don't know what to do with your old electronics, FOX is offering a way to recycle safely.

More information on the recycling event this weekend in Santa Monica.

This weekend in Santa Monica, a special recycling event is happening in partnership with Homeboy Electronics Recycling and FOX as they premiere their new show, NEXT.

Xuong Cam is the operations supervisor for Homeboy Electronics Recycling and says it's essential to recycle these products because they are not biodegradable.

They are accepting many computer and networking items, such as AC/DC motors, CD/DVD drives, cell phones, computers, external drives, flash drives, hard drives, laptops, memory/RAM, modems, motherboards, network devices, routers, servers, switches, tablets, transformers, and video/audio cards.

Other items they will accept include Audio/Video Equipment, digital cameras, DVD/VHS players, DVR/Cable boxes, electronic toys, GPS systems, ink and toner, keyboards and mice, landline phones, microwaves, mixed plastic, printers and copiers, scanners, small appliances, speakers, UPS/APC batteries, video game systems, wires and cables.

If you have a monitor or television, they'll accept CRT, LCD/LED, RPTV, and Plasma screened devices.

They will not take items that are hazardous waste, such as car batteries.

When you arrive at the drop-off center, the items must be loaded and accessible only from the trunk or liftgate.

You can drop off your recycled electronics on Friday, October 2nd, and Saturday, October 3rd, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The location is at the Eli and Edythe Broad parking lot at 1310 11th Street in Santa Monica.

For more information and to sign up for a time slot to secure a drop-off time visit the event page here.

