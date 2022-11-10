FOX 11, Good Day LA partner with Riverside's Mission Inn for Festival of Lights celebration

FOX 11 and Good Day LA are excited to announce we are partnering with Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa to ring in the holiday season with the 30th anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights.

This year, FOX 11 and Good Day LA are the official partners for the annual festive tradition.

Join us Thanksgiving week as we count down to the big Festival of Lights switch-on celebration on Friday, Nov. 25.

On the day after Thanksgiving, join the Good Day LA team as we help the city switch on the lights to officially kick off the holiday season with the community.

People enjoy the illuminations at the 27th Festival of Lights in Riverside, California, the United States, on Dec. 29, 2019. (Photo by Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Li Ying via Getty Images) Expand

FOX 11 will be there for all the festivities.

If you can't attend the celebration in person, you can catch all the fun in a half-hour special that will air on FOX 11 on Sunday, Nov. 27 and throughout the holiday season.

The Festival of Lights will be celebrated until Friday, January 6, 2023.