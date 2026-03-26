FOX 11 reporter Christina Gonzalez finishes Dodgers tattoo to fulfill World Series promise

The Brief FOX 11 reporter Christina Gonzalez completed her Dodgers tattoo after previously getting a "D" during last season. The tattoo was finished live during Opening Day coverage with an artist from Broken Hearts Tattoo LA.



You may remember that last season, when we were all doing Hail Marys for the Dodgers, yours truly decided to get a "D" tattooed on my back, promising to add the rest of the team’s name if they pulled through — which they did!

So, to finish the first tattoo ever on my body, I ended up in downtown Los Angeles, where the owner of Broken Hearts Tattoo LA agreed to fit me in between a roster of clients that travel in from all over the world to finish the job during our live coverage of Opening Day in the FOX 11 Local streaming app.

Keep in mind he has over 80,000 followers just between his @brokenheartstattoola and @alias.zala.tattoo Instagram accounts, where you can see the amazingly colored, large-scale works he specializes in. Worried that it was my first "real" tattoo, they even brought in two adorable pugs for "emotional support."

He was done so quickly, and with such little pain on my side, I am actually planning on adding other elements to the Dodgers logo. You can check out, in our story, just a fraction of the visual suggestions from other artists at the shop.

If the team wins three championships in a row … who knows what might end up on my back? Either way, GO Dodgers!