Fans, including FOX 11 reporter, getting Dodgers tattoos amid World Series run

The Brief Christina Gonzalez got a Dodger tattoo live on FOX 11, inspired by the excitement surrounding the Dodgers' season success. Tattoo artist Sergio Flores Alonso notes that Dodger-themed tattoos become popular as the team performs well, with some customers opting for extensive designs.



"We start getting the calls late September, into October," says Sergio Flores Alonso. The Montebello tattoo artist explains people get more and more excited as the Dodgers do better and better in the season. That’s when the orders for Dodger tats start coming in.

Alonso says he tries to explain to customers that this is a real commitment, which most seem to understand. But there are those people who take commitment to a whole new level. Check out the customer who has a full leg sleeve, one half with the theme of last year’s Dodgers' trip to the National Championship, the other half, a tribute to the Lakers.

Chris Zurita explains he loves L.A., and the images remind him of his love for the teams he grew up with, and his children are growing up with. He, and others at the shop, had glowing reviews about Flores’ soft touch. So, after a lifetime of no tattoos, yours truly decided to try a D, for Dodgers. Have to say, it didn’t hurt, and I now sport a D on my shoulder. I chose black and white shading because I can see Flores’s love and talent for the form (although he does quite a bit of color, so we may add some blue later on!).

In no way am I recommending anyone getting a tattoo, but I do have to say my first inked chapter was a fun one! Not thinking a full Dodger sleeve, for now, but it’s good to support our Dodger blue, with a true local home-grown family business.

