FOX 11’s Susan Hirasuna has car stolen; later recovered in East Hollywood following pursuit

FOX 11 anchor and reporter Susan Hirasuna didn’t anticipate she’d be the victim of a crime while during coverage for the station’s nightly newscast.

On Thursday night, Hirasuna discovered her Tesla had been stolen and reported it missing. Later that evening, patrol officers with the Los Angeles Police Department spotted the vehicle and initiated a pursuit.

Moments later, the pursuit came to an end in the East Hollywood area when the battery inside the white Tesla died.

The suspect was later arrested and thankfully, Hirasuna is doing OK.

During the investigation, the LAPD discovered the suspect in the car may have been connected to an assault on Skid Row on Wall and East 5th Street, in which a person was struck with an ax.

Authorities said the victim in that incident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. However, the suspect in the ax attack has not been taken into custody, LAPD officials said.

Hirsuna has anchored the weekend news and reported for FOX 11 for more than two decades. She's a proud hometown girl who was born in Encino, raised in Simi Valley, and graduated from the University of Southern California.

