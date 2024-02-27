Stolen vehicle pursuit suspect pulls over, surrenders to police

Police took one person into custody after a police chase through Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Reports of the chase came in around 10:15 p.m. The driver was wanted for allegedly stealing the car. At one point, the chase was on the Freeway, before getting onto surface streets near the University of Southern California campus.

The driver reached speeds of over 70 mph on those surface streets, but at times multiple people got out and ran from the car.

During part of the chase, the car was driving at those high speeds without its lights on.

Around 10:30 p.m., the driver pulled over in the Century City area, got out of the car and lay on the ground. Officers came in shortly after to take the driver into custody.

No other information was immediately available.