FOX 11 wins big at Golden Mike Awards

Congratulations to the team at FOX 11!

The 75th Annual Golden Mikes Awards Show from the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California was held Saturday night, recognizing the region's best broadcast news professionals with a ceremony at the Lowes Hollywood Hotel.

FOX 11 won in the following categories:

Best Television Continuing Coverage: Diddy Mansion Raid in Holmby Hills

Best News Talk Show or Public Affairs Program: "The Issue Is: Father Greg Boyle"

Best Weekend Newscast: FOX 11 Weekend News at 10 p.m.

The Golden Mike Awards are presented annually by the RTNA, a nonprofit organization that represents Southern California's broadcast news professionals.

Congrats!