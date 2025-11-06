Former Pro Bowl RB Jamal Anderson for alleged felony domestic violence in Los Angeles

article

The Brief Former NFL running back Jamal Anderson was arrested over alleged domestic violence. Anderson was booked on Wednesday, November 5. LAPD said Anderson was accused of "inflicting corporal injury on a spouse," which is a felony, if charged.



Former NFL running back Jamal Anderson was arrested over alleged domestic violence in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to call at a home in the San Fernando Valley. According to Los Angeles County's arrest records, the 53-year-old was booked on Wednesday, November 5.

LAPD tells FOX 11 that Anderson was accused of "inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, a felony under California Penal Code 273.5(a)."

Anderson was a star on the "Dirty Bird" era Atlanta Hawks in the 1990s. He was named All-Pro and was a Pro Bowler in 1998 and was a member of the Falcons that made the Super Bowl. Atlanta lost to the Denver Broncos 34-19 in the big game that year.

The former Falcons tailback is not to be confused with Jamaal Anderson, a defensive end who also played for Atlanta, but from 2007 to 2010. Neither former Falcons of similar names overlapped with their playing days.