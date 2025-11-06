Former Pro Bowl RB Jamal Anderson for alleged felony domestic violence in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Former NFL running back Jamal Anderson was arrested over alleged domestic violence in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to call at a home in the San Fernando Valley. According to Los Angeles County's arrest records, the 53-year-old was booked on Wednesday, November 5.
LAPD tells FOX 11 that Anderson was accused of "inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, a felony under California Penal Code 273.5(a)."
Anderson was a star on the "Dirty Bird" era Atlanta Hawks in the 1990s. He was named All-Pro and was a Pro Bowler in 1998 and was a member of the Falcons that made the Super Bowl. Atlanta lost to the Denver Broncos 34-19 in the big game that year.
The former Falcons tailback is not to be confused with Jamaal Anderson, a defensive end who also played for Atlanta, but from 2007 to 2010. Neither former Falcons of similar names overlapped with their playing days.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department and referenced information from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's arrest records.