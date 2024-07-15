Former LA County Sheriff Lee Baca found after wandering from home

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was found safe Monday, hours after he was reported missing from his San Marino home.

According to authorities, the 82-year-old was found in an El Monte restaurant and was identified with the help of a bracelet he wears. He was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at his home.

Baca, who suffers from Alzheimer's, appeared not injured and "seemed to be in good spirits," officials said.

The San Marino Police Department was heading the search for Baca, LASD Dep. V. Rodriguez told City News Service, with the help of several nearby departments.

Baca served as Los Angeles County Sheriff from 1998 to 2014.