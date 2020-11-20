Food pantry serving seniors seeks donations for Thanksgiving

A make-shift pantry serving food to homebound seniors in the San Fernando Valley since the start of the pandemic is in dire straits. Less than a week before Thanksgiving, they are running low on funds and are currently unable to provide holiday meals to those they serve who have spent most of the year in isolation and away from their families.

The Canoga Park Senior Citizens’ Center was like a second home to those in the area where they would gather for various activities including Bingo and line dancing. However, that all came to an end when the pandemic hit.

That’s when Angelita Rovero, Founder of Wish Upon an Angel, sprang into action and turned the space into a pantry to hand out meals to isolated seniors.

The foundation has relied heavily on donations from the community to stay afloat, but recently, funds have run low and coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout Southern California.

“We understand everyone’s in a terrible situation, but we cannot forget our seniors. All money adds up… $5 here, $3 here and some people have donated even $1 and it all adds up. We take for granted what we have and what we’re able to have and these seniors are by themselves and it’s just a community of people we cannot forget,” Rovero said.

FOX 11 was there as a recipient was able to collect her Thanksgiving meal.

“I consider you guys earth angels,” she said about the foundation’s members. It’s just a real blessing to have somebody. I was just going to fix chicken breast at home by myself and now I can have a real turkey,” she said.

If you would like to make a donation, visit the Wish Upon an Angel website.

