Man armed with metal pipe shot and killed by police in Fontana

A man who authorities said was armed with a metal pipe was shot and killed by Fontana police officers.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at a shopping center located near Baseline and Cherry avenues.

A FOX 11 viewer recorded video that showed an officer hitting the suspect. Witnesses allege the hitting happened after the armed suspect was shot.

An official with the Fontana Police Department said the suspect was destroying property and attacked a civilian, adding they were trying to de-escalate the situation when the suspect reportedly attacked him and prompted the officer to open fire.

The officer was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.