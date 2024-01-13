Fontana parents demand gender notification policy similar to Chino Valley

Parents and residents in Fontana gathered today to protest in support of what they called "parents' rights," demanding the local school board adopt a gender notification policy similar to a controversial one enacted in another nearby school district last summer.

The group gathered at Miller Park in Fontana Saturday, protesting both Planned Parenthood and the Fontana Unified School District.

"This is how we take back our schools," said Greg Abdouch with the organization Not On Our Watch. "This is how we take back our government. This is how we make a change in this state. I've asked this City Council, this school board to stand up for our kids."

Abdouch was one of several in attendance calling for the Fontana Unified School District to institute a parental notification policy similar to the one adopted in the Chino Valley Unified School District. That policy, approved by the school board last summer, requires school staff to notify a student's parents within three days if they learn a student wants to identify as a different gender than what's on their official records. The policy was one of hundreds across the country, sparking conversation about nearly every facet of trans life, from health care to athletics and bathroom access.

RELATED: Judge blocks Chino Valley's controversial parental notification policy amid legal battle

"It's the rights of the parents to decide what goes on with their children sexually, spiritually," said Upland resident Martha Wright. "You know, school is supposed to be learning, writing and reading, math, science and not getting into all the sexuality that they are."

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says the parental notification policy could force schools to out their students, increasing their risk of being bullied or harming themselves.

Demonstrators Saturday also decried the district's sexual education curriculum, which they argued aligned with "demonic" Planned Parenthood.

"We had over 1,200 people here today," said Seth Gruber. "People are aware of the kind of horrific, really disgusting, obscene sex ed that is in a lot of the schools today."

FOX 11 has reached out to the Fontana Unified School District for comment on the rally, as the board members are facing growing pressure, but no comment.