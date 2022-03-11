Follow-home robbery: Culver City police searching for 4 suspects who robbed, pistol-whipped victims

The Culver City Police Department is searching for four suspects who robbed a group of people after following them home.

Officers responded to the 3600 Block of Wesley Ave. around 12:23 a.m. Friday regarding reports of an armed robbery and assault.

Police say four victims left a nearby business and went home. As soon as they arrived home, four suspects immediately confronted them with their handguns raised.

The suspects demanded belongings from the victims. One victim was pistol-whipped; another victim had his phone, Rolex, and keys stolen.

Officers on scene recovered an abandoned magazine, containing multiple .40 caliber rounds, which fell from the suspect’s firearm after pistol-whipping the victim.

Police say the suspects were in a dark colored SUV and had handguns with laser pointers. The four suspects were only described as Black males wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

