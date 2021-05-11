Flower vendor robbed on Mother's Day in Harbor City; crime captured on dash-cam video

A flower vendor was robbed on Mother's Day in Harbor City and the crime was captured on dash-camera video.

The person whose dash-camera recorded the robbery told FOX 11 that he was on his way home around 9:30 a.m. when he witnessed the crime at the corner of Vermont Avenue and the Pacific Coast Highway.

The vendor told him that the female driver of a white sedan pulled up and asked him for four bundles of flowers. When he handed them to her through the window, she sped off without paying while the vendor's arm was still inside the vehicle.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Station told FOX 11 that the only information they received was through video taken by a private citizen. The LAPD is now investigating to find out who the victim is.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crimes against street vendors appear to be on the rise in Southern California. Two weeks ago, a street vendor who was selling flowers in Inglewood was verbally abused, robbed and attacked. Back in March, another street vendor attack was captured on video. The video showed a man throwing the street vendor's flowers onto the sidewalk and on the road before cussing out a woman who shot the video.

