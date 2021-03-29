Video shows man harassing street vendor in Bakersfield, tossing flowers to the sidewalk, road

A video showing a man harassing a street vendor in Bakersfield is going viral on social media.

The video shows a man throwing the street vendor's flowers -- to the sidewalk and on the road -- before cussing out a woman who shot the video. The person who shared the TikTok video, Itzell Baez, told FOX 11 it was her mother Miriam who pulled over to the side of the road to take the video of the incident and then confront the man who was seen throwing the flowers that were on sale.

According to the woman who shared the video to FOX 11, the incident happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. on Rosedale Highway, near the Golden State Highway. The TikTok video generated more than 428,000 likes and more than 8,000 comments.

FOX 11 reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department for comment and information. We will update the story as we wait to hear back from police.

