Flea-borne typhus outbreak under investigation in Wilshire Center after 7 people get sick

The Brief Health officials are investigating a flea-borne typhus outbreak in Los Angeles’ Wilshire Center area after seven people became sick and six were hospitalized. The bacterial infection can cause fever, headaches, vomiting, rashes and muscle soreness. The outbreak comes amid concerns about rats and follows 109 reported flea-borne typhus cases in Los Angeles County this year.



A new flea-borne typhus outbreak is under investigation in Los Angeles’ Wilshire Center area after seven people became sick and six were hospitalized, health officials say.

The warning comes as rats continue to be spotted across Los Angeles, raising concerns about the spread of fleas that can carry the bacterial infection.

"Really, anyone who has contact with fleas — that’s the major exposure," said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an infectious disease specialist at the USC Keck School of Medicine.

What are the symptoms?

Flea-borne typhus can cause:

Fever

Headache

Vomiting

Rash

Muscle soreness

Klausner said flea-borne typhus is often associated with areas where there are rats, poor sanitation or homeless encampments.

"We often see it in homeless encampments, or any area where there’s poor sanitation," Klausner said.

He added that even pets, including cats that go outdoors, can potentially come into contact with infected fleas.

Another LA outbreak earlier in the year

The Wilshire Center outbreak is not the first flea-borne typhus outbreak reported in Los Angeles County this year.

Earlier this year, an outbreak in Pico-Union sent five people to the hospital.

Los Angeles County has reported 109 flea-borne typhus cases so far this year, according to county health officials. That follows a record 220 cases reported last year.

Rats spotted across Los Angeles

The outbreak comes amid growing concerns about the city's rat population.

An Orkin pest ranking last year named Los Angeles the "rattiest" city in America.

"If you walk around Los Angeles, it’s a lot of trash and it’s a lot of rats," said one person living on the street.

FOX 11 has spotted rats in Boyle Heights, including near a warehouse fire, as well as downtown Los Angeles, where rats were seen moving through vegetation.

Rats were also spotted in the area where the latest flea-borne typhus outbreak is being investigated.

One unhoused man described an encounter with a rat while walking down the street.

"One time I was walking down the street, and I twisted my ankle on one," he said. "It got up and walked away."

Some people living on the street told FOX 11 they were unaware of the health warning.

Pet owners on alert

Residents and pet owners are also keeping a closer eye out for rats.

"Sometimes my dog notices and she chases those rats," one resident said.