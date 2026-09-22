CHP pursuit of stolen SUV ends in violent crash in Alhambra By FOX 11 Digital Team Police Chases Published September 22, 2026 1:50 PM PDT Published September 22, 2026 1:50 PM PDT Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in dramatic crash The high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a violent crash on the 10 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley on Tuesday afternoon. The Brief The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a reported stolen SUV on Tuesday afternoon.The chase was initiated by the Redlands Police Department.It all came to an end following a violent crash on the 10 Freeway at the Fremont Avenue exit in Alhambra, where the suspect was taken into custody. Police ChasesLos Angeles County