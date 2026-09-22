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CHP pursuit of stolen SUV ends in violent crash in Alhambra

By
Police Chases
Published September 22, 2026 1:50 PM PDT
Published September 22, 2026 1:50 PM PDT
Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in dramatic crash
Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in dramatic crash

Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in dramatic crash

The high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a violent crash on the 10 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Brief

    • The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a reported stolen SUV on Tuesday afternoon.
    • The chase was initiated by the Redlands Police Department.
    • It all came to an end following a violent crash on the 10 Freeway at the Fremont Avenue exit in Alhambra, where the suspect was taken into custody.
Police ChasesLos Angeles County