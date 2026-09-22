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La Verne lithium battery storage fire forces evacuations near water district facility

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La Verne
Published September 22, 2026 3:51 PM PDT
Published September 22, 2026 3:51 PM PDT
Evacuation orders issued, Hazmat on scene of fire at water treatment plant
Evacuation orders issued, Hazmat on scene of fire at water treatment plant

Evacuation orders issued, Hazmat on scene of fire at water treatment plant

As a precaution, La Verne police issued evacuations in the immediate area around the Metropolitan Water District facility.

The Brief

    • A small explosion and fire broke out in an outdoor lithium battery storage unit at a Metropolitan Water District facility in La Verne.
    • Hazmat and fire crews responded, prompting mandatory evacuations for nearby shopping centers, neighborhoods, and shelter-in-place orders for two schools. 
    • The fire was largely extinguished by 2:30 p.m. The cause is unknown. 

LOS ANGELES - Evacuation orders were issued after a fire broke out at an outdoor lithium battery storage unit near a solar panel field at a Metropolitan Water District facility in La Verne Tuesday.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 11:40 a.m. at the facility in the 3200 block of Wheeler Avenue. 

According to the La Verne Fire Department, a small explosion occurred in the battery unit which stored lithium batteries.

Hazmat crews were brought in, and fire crews were mainly spraying the area with water to prevent the flames from spreading.

Metropolitan said the water supply was not affected. 

Nearby neighborhoods evacuated 

Due to the hazardous nature of lithium batteries, evacuation orders were issued in the areas around the facility. La Verne police said shopping centers along Wheeler north of Foothill Boulevard were evacuated as a precaution.

Shelter-in-place orders were issued for Grace Elementary School and Bonita High School. An evacuation center was established at the La Verne Community Center on 3680 D St.

Fire breaks out at water treatment plant in La Verne
Fire breaks out at water treatment plant in La Verne

Fire breaks out at water treatment plant in La Verne

Firefighters are working quickly to contain a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at the Metropolitan Water District facility in La Verne. The nearby Grace Elementary School is under a shelter-in-place order, while shopping centers along Wheeler Avenue north of Foothill are being evacuated, according to the La Verne Police Department. 

By 2:30 p.m., the fire was mainly out. The fire department said one civilian was injured and taken to a hospital. No additional details were released. 

A short time after that, some evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings, while others were reduced to advisories. An evacuation order remained in place in the immediate vicinity of the facility.

The Source: Information for this story came from the La Verne Fire Department. A statement was given by the Metropolitan Water District.

La Verne