$1 SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $41,000 sold at a California 7-Eleven

A SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $41,000 was sold in Southern California.

According to the California Lottery's website over the weekend, a ticket worth $41,513 was sold at a 7-Eleven on La Sierra Avenue in Riverside.

The news comes as California Lottery held a drawing for the then-top prize of $56 million on Saturday, September 19.

Below were the winning numbers for September 19, which apparently no one got all six numbers:

9, 11, 12, 14, 30. MB: 21

The drawing for the new jackpot of $57 million will be held on Wednesday, September 23.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 57 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?

This story was reported from Los Angeles.