Locked up: SoCal Rite Aid store now has nearly all items in locked cases

It's a shocking sight to see. A Rite Aid store in Southern California has locked up nearly all of its merchandise in order to help deter thieves.

The store is located on Long Beach and Compton boulevards in the City of Compton.

From makeup to laundry detergent to Kleenex tissues, nearly every item in the store is now locked behind glass cases.

What's also surprising to see is that more than half the shelves are empty! Rows and rows of shelves sit without any merchandise on them. The reason for that is unclear.

Rite Aid released the following statement, "Like many in the industry, we are seeing a higher level of brazen shoplifting and organized retail crime. We are taking an active role in helping law enforcement in their pursuit of shoplifters, as well as continuing our efforts to educate community leaders on the impact of retail theft and advocate for solutions. We apply multi-layer product protection solutions that are regularly assessed. We continue to do all we can to provide a safe environment for associates and customers as we support the health needs of those in the communities we serve."

Stores throughout California have been adding protective glass cases and taking other measures to stop shoplifters after the Golden State saw a drastic increase in smash-and-grab robberies in the past few years.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill bringing back tough criminal penalties targeting large-scale stealing schemes and smash-and-grab robberies. The new law requires prosecutors to start imposing harsher sentences for those who damage or destroy property valued at more than $50,000 while committing a felony.