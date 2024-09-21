Pico-Robertson 7-Eleven ransacked by group on bicycles

A group of people on bicycles ransacked a 7-Eleven store in the Pico-Robertson area Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers said a group of juveniles rolled up to the store at the intersection of S. La Cienega and W. Olympic boulevards and ran into the store.

Video from the Citizen app showed the crowd of approximately 30 people heading to the store. Later video showed merchandise thrown all over the floor as workers tried to clean it all up.

According to officials, the group stole merchandise, like snacks, but no money was reportedly stolen.

No arrests have been announced.

Friday's robbery is the latest in what seems to be a trend. In August, multiple 7-Eleven stores were robbed and ransacked by groups of teens, including two robberies at different Hollywood stores just minutes apart. Before that, another store in San Pedro was completely wrecked after a nearby street takeover.