Flash food warning issued for parts of LA County

Severe Weather
Live Radar: Southern California drenched with rain

Bands of heavy rain move into Southern California, drenching parts of Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES - The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of East Central Los Angeles County.

The warning is in effect till 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. An emergency alert was sent to millions of phones, warning residents. 

At 3:56 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area. Officials say a life-threatening debris flow is expected.

South LA intersection flooded after heavy rain

South LA commuters had to drive slowly and carefully as intersections were flooded after Tuesday's heavy rain.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Duarte. 

A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for recent burn areas.

A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening in the Los Angeles County mountains, Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and San Gabriel Valley.
 