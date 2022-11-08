Flash food warning issued for parts of LA County

The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of East Central Los Angeles County.

The warning is in effect till 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. An emergency alert was sent to millions of phones, warning residents.

At 3:56 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area. Officials say a life-threatening debris flow is expected.

RELATED: Southern California rain forecast: Storm brings wet weather, snow to region

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Duarte.

A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for recent burn areas.

A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening in the Los Angeles County mountains, Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and San Gabriel Valley.

