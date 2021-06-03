Los Angeles Dodgers partner with Field Roast for first plant-based Dodger Dog

article

The iconic Dodger Dog is no longer just for carnivore baseball lovers. the Los Angeles Dodgers announced a new partnership Thursday with Field Roast, to offer its "Signature Stadium Dog" as the official plant-based Dodger Dog.

The Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog is the first plant-based hot dog to be recognized by the LA Dodgers with this designation.

Fans can purchase and enjoy the plant-based Dodger Dog at select concession stands and in the suites at Dodger Stadium during all home games. The plant-based Dodger Dog will feature the same great flavor as the traditional meat hot dog and will be served with fans’ choice of toppings.

"The Dodger Dog is one of the most iconic hot dogs in America, so we’re excited to offer a plant-based version that’s just as crave-worthy," said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC, which owns Field Roast. "Field Roast is proud to partner with the Dodger organization to bring the Signature Stadium Dog to Dodger Nation and we know that it will quickly amass its own league of loyal fans."

In early May, the Dodgers announced that Papa Cantella would be the new official supplier of the meat version of the popular ballpark treat.

The announcement came just days after it was revealed that Farmer John was no longer the supplier of the trademark dogs. Prior to the news in late April, Farmer John had been the supplier of Dodger Dog for more than 50 years.