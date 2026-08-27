Fire tears through roof of vacant building in Huntington Park
LOS ANGELES - A large fire ripped through a vacant commercial building in Huntington Park Thursday.
What we know:
Los Angeles County Fire Department says there were no reports of injuries.
Firefighters responded around 2:15 p.m. near the 7100 block of South Pacific Boulevard.
Authorities say the 3-alarm fire tore through the roof of the building. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
As of 5:15 pm, several nearby streets were still blocked off.