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Fire tears through roof of vacant building in Huntington Park

By
FOX 11
Huntington Park
Published August 27, 2026 5:47 PM PDT
Published August 27, 2026 5:47 PM PDT
Fire burns down building in Huntington Park
Fire burns down building in Huntington Park

Fire burns down building in Huntington Park

A large fire ripped through a vacant commercial building in Huntington Park Thursday.

The Brief

    • A three-alarm fire tore through the roof of a vacant commercial building in Huntington Park on Thursday.
    • Los Angeles County Fire Department officials reported no injuries after firefighters responded near South Pacific Boulevard around 2:15 p.m.

LOS ANGELES - A large fire ripped through a vacant commercial building in Huntington Park Thursday.

What we know:

Los Angeles County Fire Department says there were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters responded around 2:15 p.m. near the 7100 block of South Pacific Boulevard.

Authorities say the 3-alarm fire tore through the roof of the building. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

As of 5:15 pm, several nearby streets were still blocked off. 

Huntington ParkLos AngelesWildfiresLos Angeles County