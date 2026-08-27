Fire tears through roof of vacant building in Huntington Park

The Brief A three-alarm fire tore through the roof of a vacant commercial building in Huntington Park on Thursday. Los Angeles County Fire Department officials reported no injuries after firefighters responded near South Pacific Boulevard around 2:15 p.m.



A large fire ripped through a vacant commercial building in Huntington Park Thursday.

What we know:

Los Angeles County Fire Department says there were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters responded around 2:15 p.m. near the 7100 block of South Pacific Boulevard.

Authorities say the 3-alarm fire tore through the roof of the building. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

As of 5:15 pm, several nearby streets were still blocked off.