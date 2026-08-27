Boyle Heights pharmacy burglarized for 7th time during street takeover

The Brief Thieves broke into Lorena Pharmacy in Boyle Heights during a street takeover, breaching a security gate right in front of LAPD officers. The family-owned pharmacy has been burglarized seven times in the last two years, with suspects stealing alcohol and snacks during the latest break-in. The incident is under investigation and no arrests have yet been made, according to the LAPD.



A long-standing Boyle Heights business is speaking out after being targeted by burglars at the end of a Sunday night street takeover.

Lorena Pharmacy was broken into as police officers worked to clear surrounding crowds, marking the latest incident in a troubling pattern of post-takeover lootings across Southern California.

What we know:

Masked burglars used tools to cut through the security gate of Lorena Pharmacy during a street takeover in Boyle Heights.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers were on the scene attempting to disperse the crowd when the break-in occurred.

Suspects stole alcohol and snacks rather than prescription medications before fleeing the scene. A nearby Jack in the Box was also burglarized the same night.

Lorena Pharmacy has served the local community for a hundred years, but the family-owned establishment has been burglarized seven times over the last two years.

While frustrated by the repeated property damage, staff noted that community members have offered overwhelming love and support to help the business.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the suspects involved in the burglary or confirmed how many individuals participated in breaching the gate.

It's unclear if this break-in is directly linked to organizers of other regional street takeovers.

What they're saying:

Pharmacist Carlos Davila expressed frustration over the repeated incidents, noting the deep connection staff share with the location.

"It's upsetting, a little frustrating, especially for a lot of us here who've been working here for a long time. This isn't just work, it's more than that for us, and so it feels personal," Davila said.

Reflecting on the motivations behind the break-in, Davila added, "They get a kick out of it, they found that it was something fun for them. Obviously it's not fun for us or anybody in our neighborhood."

Pointing to the broader safety risks of unchecked takeovers, he noted, "the last thing we want to see is any personal homes or anybody getting hurt because of this."

What's next:

No arrests have been made in connection with the burglary.

The LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are continuing their crackdowns on illegal street takeovers, with the LASD utilizing specialized task forces and drone technology to target organizers and participants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the individuals involved is urged to contact the LAPD.