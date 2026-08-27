Missing 2-year-old at center of Amber Alert found: CHP

article

The Brief A child at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe. At the time of the child's disappearance, an alert was issued for 2-year-old Jax Robottom, who was previously seen in South Los Angeles.



A child at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

At the time of the child's disappearance, an alert was issued for 2-year-old Jax Robottom, who was previously seen in South Los Angeles.

Minutes after the Amber Alert was issued, law enforcement announced the child has since been located.

At the time of the child's disappearance, CHP listed 33-year-old Marcus Clayton as the suspect in the child's disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on either Robottom or Clayton is asked to call 9-1-1.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify the child's relationship with Clayton. It is unknown if Clayton was also found during the search for Robottom.

Officials did not say how the child was found.