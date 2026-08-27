Suspect held on $1.1M bail following stabbing outside Sherman Oaks grocery store

The Brief A 30-year-old Sherman Oaks man, identified as Jonathan Rangal, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in a Pavilions parking lot. I LAPD officers responded to the 14800 block of Ventura Boulevard on Tuesday night after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, where they located the wounded victim. He was arrested the following day and is currently booked at the Van Nuys Jail with bail set at $1,100,000.



A man was taken into custody after someone was stabbed in a grocery store parking lot, authorities said.

What we know:

Los Angeles Police Department patrol officers responded to the 14800 block of Ventura Boulevard after getting a radio call about an assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday, Aug. 25 around 10:55 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, the victim informed them he had been stabbed. LAPD detectives began investigating and were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

The next day, the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Rangal, was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol. He was arrested and booked at the Van Nuys Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

His bail was set at $1,100,000.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has additional information is encouraged to contact the LAPD. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.