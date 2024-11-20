Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena

Published  November 20, 2024 6:23am PST
Gardena
Crews worked to knock down a fire that ignited at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena.

GARDENA, Calif. - Los Angeles County firefighters worked to knock down a fire that broke out at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena early Wednesday morning. 

Fire authorities said the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the high school located in the 14800 block of S. Van Ness Avenue. 

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a partial roof collapse and that by 6:10 a.m., most of the fire was knocked down. 

An LA County Fire official said the fire started in the athletic building and that the fire had spread to the bleachers. 

A portion of Van Ness Avenue between 146th Street and Marine Ave. was closed for the firefight. 

No injures were reported. 