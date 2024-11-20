Fire breaks out at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena

Los Angeles County firefighters worked to knock down a fire that broke out at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena early Wednesday morning.

Fire authorities said the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the high school located in the 14800 block of S. Van Ness Avenue.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a partial roof collapse and that by 6:10 a.m., most of the fire was knocked down.

An LA County Fire official said the fire started in the athletic building and that the fire had spread to the bleachers.

A portion of Van Ness Avenue between 146th Street and Marine Ave. was closed for the firefight.

No injures were reported.