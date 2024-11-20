Fire breaks out at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - Los Angeles County firefighters worked to knock down a fire that broke out at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena early Wednesday morning.
Fire authorities said the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the high school located in the 14800 block of S. Van Ness Avenue.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a partial roof collapse and that by 6:10 a.m., most of the fire was knocked down.
An LA County Fire official said the fire started in the athletic building and that the fire had spread to the bleachers.
A portion of Van Ness Avenue between 146th Street and Marine Ave. was closed for the firefight.
No injures were reported.