Fire erupts near Ventura County, prompts evacuation orders

Ventura County Fire Department personnel are working to contain a brush fire burning west of South Mountain, in the Somis area. Officials reported that the fire has burned 300 acres as of 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The South Fire has prompted evacuations in the following areas in Somis:

North : East La Loma Avenue & West La Loma Avenue

South: East Los Angeles Avenue

East: Aggen Road

West: La Vista Avenue

The American Red Cross has opened a temporary evacuation point at Ventura Community College on Telegraph Road for all evacuees affected by the South Fire.

Approximately 100 fire personnel are working to fight the fire, according to authorities.

Officials advise those evacuating to follow these steps:

Shut all windows and doors. Remove flammable window shades, curtains and close metal shutters.

Move flammable furniture to the center of the room, away from windows and doors.

Shut off gas at the meter; turn off pilot lights. Shut off the air conditioning.

Gather up flammable items from the exterior of the house and bring them inside (patio furniture, toys, trash cans).

Turn off propane tanks. Move propane BBQ appliances away from structures.

Don’t leave sprinklers on or water running, they can affect critical water pressure.

Back your loaded car into the driveway and keep all doors and windows closed.

Ensure your emergency supplies kit is in your vehicle.

Locate your pets and take them with you.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

