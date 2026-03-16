Heat wave could push parts of Southern California into triple digits this week

The Brief Heat surge this week: Temperatures across Southern California are expected to climb, with downtown Los Angeles reaching the 90s and inland areas potentially hitting triple digits.

Near-record heat possible: Forecasters say temperatures could reach 99 degrees on Thursday in downtown L.A., potentially tying the all-time record high for March.

Heat alerts issued: Officials warn the risk of heat-related illness will increase during the heat event as the region heads toward the first day of spring.

Southern California is expected to see a significant heat surge this week, with temperatures climbing well above normal just days before the official start of spring.

What we know:

Spring officially begins Friday, March 20. However, the region is expected to experience summer-like temperatures ahead of the seasonal change. Officials said the last time temperatures tied the all-time March record high was in the 1800s.

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The National Weather Service said temperatures could continue rising through the week, potentially reaching 98 degrees Thursday and possibly 99 degrees in downtown Los Angeles.

Inland areas are expected to see even hotter conditions, with the valleys and Inland Empire forecast to reach the mid-90s before potentially climbing into triple digits later in the week.

Officials say heat alerts are in effect as temperatures climb, warning that the likelihood of heat-related illness increases during major heat events.

Along the coast, beach communities are expected to see milder temperatures compared with inland areas, with highs between 70 and 72 degrees. In addition, surf heights are expected to range between 2 and 4 feet, occasionally reaching about 5 feet. Forecasters say there is a risk of rip currents, and beachgoers are advised to stay aware of ocean conditions.

By the numbers:

Some parts of Southern California could reach triple-digit heat by the end of the week. See a list of afternoon highs across the area below.

92 degrees: Forecast high for downtown Los Angeles Monday

98 to 99 degrees: Potential high temperatures Thursday in downtown L.A.

95 degrees: Expected highs in the valleys and Inland Empire early in the week

100 degrees: Forecast for Palm Springs later this week

111 degrees: Possible high in Palm Springs by Friday, the first day of spring

87 degrees: Forecast high in the high desert

80 degrees: Forecast for mountain areas by Thursday