Heat wave could push parts of Southern California into triple digits this week
LOS ANGELES - Southern California is expected to see a significant heat surge this week, with temperatures climbing well above normal just days before the official start of spring.
What we know:
Spring officially begins Friday, March 20. However, the region is expected to experience summer-like temperatures ahead of the seasonal change. Officials said the last time temperatures tied the all-time March record high was in the 1800s.
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The National Weather Service said temperatures could continue rising through the week, potentially reaching 98 degrees Thursday and possibly 99 degrees in downtown Los Angeles.
Inland areas are expected to see even hotter conditions, with the valleys and Inland Empire forecast to reach the mid-90s before potentially climbing into triple digits later in the week.
Officials say heat alerts are in effect as temperatures climb, warning that the likelihood of heat-related illness increases during major heat events.
Along the coast, beach communities are expected to see milder temperatures compared with inland areas, with highs between 70 and 72 degrees. In addition, surf heights are expected to range between 2 and 4 feet, occasionally reaching about 5 feet. Forecasters say there is a risk of rip currents, and beachgoers are advised to stay aware of ocean conditions.
By the numbers:
Some parts of Southern California could reach triple-digit heat by the end of the week. See a list of afternoon highs across the area below.
- 92 degrees: Forecast high for downtown Los Angeles Monday
- 98 to 99 degrees: Potential high temperatures Thursday in downtown L.A.
- 95 degrees: Expected highs in the valleys and Inland Empire early in the week
- 100 degrees: Forecast for Palm Springs later this week
- 111 degrees: Possible high in Palm Springs by Friday, the first day of spring
- 87 degrees: Forecast high in the high desert
- 80 degrees: Forecast for mountain areas by Thursday
The Source: This story was written with information from the National Weather Service and FOX 11's Weather Team.