World Cup 2026: See the teams that have qualified

The Brief The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will be the largest ever with a record 48 teams. Several teams have already qualified for the tournament, including Argentina, Brazil, and the three host nations. Forty-three spots will be determined through continental qualifying, with the final two places to be decided in intercontinental playoffs in March 2026.



A record 48 teams will play in the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The tournament will feature a new format and an increased number of participating nations, with several teams already securing their spots through qualifying.

What is the 2026 World Cup format?

What we know:

The host nations — the United States, Mexico, and Canada — automatically qualify for the tournament.

The remaining 45 spots will be filled through a combination of continental qualifying tournaments and intercontinental playoffs.

Forty-three teams will earn their places through their respective continental qualifying tournaments.

The final two spots will be decided in March 2026 through the intercontinental playoffs, which will involve six teams.

By the numbers:

The breakdown of direct qualification spots for each confederation is as follows:

Asia: Eight direct places and one in the intercontinental playoff.

Africa: Nine direct spots and one for the intercontinental playoff.

North and Central America and the Caribbean: Three direct berths (in addition to the three host nations) and two spots in the intercontinental playoffs.

South America: Six direct spots and one team advancing to the intercontinental playoffs.

Oceania: For the first time, one guaranteed spot.

Timeline:

Teams have already been securing their places in the tournament.

March 20: Japan qualified.

March 24: New Zealand qualified.

March 25: Iran and Argentina qualified.

June 5: Jordan, South Korea, and Uzbekistan qualified.

June 10: Australia, Brazil, and Ecuador qualified.

September 4: Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay qualified.

What they're saying:

The South American qualifying matches on Thursday resulted in several teams confirming their places.

Uruguay secured their spot with a 3-0 win over Peru, while Colombia also qualified after a 3-0 victory against Bolivia.

Paraguay also clinched their berth by holding Ecuador to a 0-0 draw.

Qualified Teams:

The following teams have officially qualified for the 2026 World Cup:

Hosts: United States, Mexico, Canada

Asia: Japan, Iran, Jordan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Australia

Oceania: New Zealand

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay]

When does the 2026 World Cup kick off?

Why you should care:

The tournament will be played through June and July in 2026 and will begin at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, with the final held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, which will be called the New York New Jersey Stadium during FIFA's tournament.

Which cities will host the 2026 World Cup?

Local perspective:

The United States will host games in Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami Gardens, Florida; Philadelphia, Seattle; and San Jose, California.

Where can I get tickets for the 2026 World Cup?

What you can do:

Soccer fans can start applying for tickets starting Sept. 10. Tickets will be released in phases given the anticipated high demand for them. You can register to get tickets to next year’s World Cup through FIFA .