TikTok chef Kevin Ashton serves hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in Hollywood

The Brief TikTok chef Kevin Ashton used his cooking skills to serve meals to hundreds of people experiencing homelessness during Better Angels' Resource Day in Hollywood. Ashton said he hopes his platform and personal journey as a Stage 4 cancer survivor inspire others to use their talents to help those in need. Better Angels' monthly Resource Day also provided free showers, medical care and other services to people experiencing homelessness.



A TikTok star and well-known chef is using his talents to help Los Angeles' people experiencing homelessness. The viral chef stopped by Hollywood Tuesday to cook up meals and inspire others.

There are different ways to help people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. For Kevin Ashton, it means using your platform to shine a light on an important issue and giving people a comfort meal they may not otherwise have had.

Kevin Ashton, who might be better known to his millions of followers as @oldscoolkevmo, is a lifelong chef. He worked at restaurants for 35 years, but for the last few years, he's been a chef at a sorority house at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Some of his videos have gotten tens of millions of views, and he's known for his calm demeanor and easy-to-follow instructions.

"I love giving back to the community, I love the fact that anybody on social media has the opportunity to reach large groups of people," said Ashton.

The TikTok star used his cooking skills to feed hundreds of people who are unhoused on Tuesday.

"They're so grateful. I mean, these are just amazing people. They are just people like you and me," said Ashton.

"He came, he delivered and shared his talent with us, provided not only a warm meal but smiles, and gave people a chance to connect with him," said Nick Lynch, director of marketing for Better Angels.

Tuesday's event was organized by Better Angels, which strives to tackle Los Angeles' homelessness crisis. The event took place in Hollywood during the organization's monthly Resource Day, which also offered free showers, medical care and other services.

But Kevin has also helped many others through social media by sharing his own journey with metastatic melanoma.

"They would leave comments about how much I helped them, or someone close to them," said Ashton.

Now a Stage 4 cancer survivor and viral chef, he's hoping to inspire others to use their talents to uplift others in need.

"If you can and you have the opportunity, do it because at the end of the day, you think you'll sleep a little bit better knowing we helped out our fellow man," said Ashton.