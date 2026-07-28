Suspect possibly armed with gun leads police chase across Los Angeles

The search is on for the police chase suspect who led an hour-long car chase across Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, inside a car believed to be stolen, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Tuesday, July 28.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of West Los Angeles, Sepulveda Pass, Palms, Culver City, Westchester, and West Adams before ending up in downtown Los Angeles.

Around 6:30 p.m., SkyFOX lost sight of the suspect in downtown Los Angeles.

It is unknown if the suspect has since been detained since ending up in downtown Los Angeles. Officials did not say if the suspect was linked to other crimes.