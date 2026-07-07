Missing California woman found dead in desert less than quarter-mile from home

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The Brief Loretta "Kay" Colwell Pilitsis, 55, was discovered dead in a desert area less than a quarter-mile from her home a month after disappearing. A bystander found her remains on June 30 on Oasis Road, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division positively identified her. Authorities have not yet disclosed her cause of death.



An Inland Empire woman has been found dead less than a quarter-mile from her home a month after she was reported missing.

What we know:

Loretta "Kay" Colwell Pilitsis, a 55-year-old resident of Piñon Hills, was reported missing on Monday, May 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

She was last seen near her home on Oasis Drive.

Following her disappearance, an extensive search of the surrounding area was conducted with the assistance of Sheriff’s Aviation (40K) and a Sheriff’s K9 unit. But despite these search efforts, Pilitsis was not found.

Just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, Victor Valley Station deputies responded to the 10600 block of Oasis Road after a reporting party discovered a dead person in the desert.

The Coroner’s Division identified the remains as Pilitsis.

What we don't know:

The Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed Pilitsis’ cause of death.

It's unknown if foul play is suspected or how long she had been dead before being discovered.

What you can do:

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division are leading an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information regarding Pilitsis’ death is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.

Those wishing to remain anonymous should call or text "REPORT" to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available at mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.