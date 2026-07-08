Video captures El Segundo daycare worker dropping toddler, causing traumatic brain injury: lawsuit

The Brief A Los Angeles family has filed a lawsuit against The Bay Club El Segundo for negligence, battery, fraud, and emotional distress after an employee allegedly dropped their 23-month-old son. The toddler sustained severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and hearing loss, after the worker allegedly swung him and tossed him approximately six feet into the air. The lawsuit alleges the facility was operating its childcare center without a required state license, contradicting initial accounts.



A Los Angeles family has filed a lawsuit against an El Segundo-based club after their toddler sustained severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, when he was allegedly dropped after being thrown into the air by an employee last March.

What we know:

The incident happened on March 17, 2025, shortly after the toddler, identified in legal documents as C.K., was dropped off at the Bay Club El Segundo's clubhouse for daycare by his father, who then left for the nearby Manhattan Country Club.

According to the suit filed by Rosen Saba, LLP., a daycare worker began swinging the boy and lifted him up high, eventually moving the boy over her head before the two fell to the floor.

The lawsuit claims the employee tossed the toddler about six feet into the air before failing to catch him.

The 23-month-old child suffered a traumatic brain injury and hearing loss in the incident.

The family is now suing the Bay Club El Segundo for negligence, battery, fraud, and emotional distress.

Additionally, the family says surveillance video contradicts initial accounts of the incident and also alleges that the childcare center was operating without a required state license.

The other side:

The Bay Club El Segundo has released the following statement in response: "We are unable to comment on ongoing litigation. At the Bay Club, the safety of our members, team members, and the families we serve is our highest priority."