Sylmar brush fire quickly contained near 5 Freeway

The Brief A brush fire in Sylmar briefly stopped traffic on Wednesday morning, drawing an aggressive, coordinated response from both city and county fire crews. The California Highway Patrol initially issued a SigAlert and closed four northbound lanes on the 5 Freeway near the 14 Freeway junction. All freeway lanes have now been fully reopened to commuters, and fire officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.



A brush fire broke out near a busy freeway junction in Sylmar on Wednesday morning, prompting a rapid response from Los Angeles city and county firefighters who quickly contained the flames and managed to fully reopen the 5 Freeway.

What we know:

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. Wednesday near the northbound 5 Freeway and the 14 Freeway junction.

Air and ground crews from both the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) mounted an aggressive attack, arriving on the scene within two minutes.

Thanks to this rapid response, the fire's forward progress was successfully stopped at 1 1/2 to 2 acres, officials said.

While firefighting operations initially forced the California Highway Patrol to issue a SigAlert and close four northbound lanes indefinitely, officials have confirmed that all lanes are now safe and completely reopened to traffic.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.