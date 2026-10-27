FBI raids Beverly Hills mansion linked to Stephen Cloobeck in Eric Swalwell probe

The Brief Federal agents on Tuesday searched a Beverly Hills mansion linked to donor Stephen Cloobeck as part of an ongoing investigation into former Rep. Eric Swalwell. Investigators previously seized Swalwell's electronic devices at San Francisco International Airport and searched his Washington home over sexual misconduct allegations. Details of the estate search are unknown as supporting court affidavits remain sealed.



Federal agents executed a court-ordered search warrant at a Beverly Hills mansion tied to political donor Stephen Cloobeck as part of an active federal inquiry connected to Eric Swalwell.

The enforcement action marks a significant escalation in a multi-jurisdictional investigation examining allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against the former Democratic lawmaker, who resigned from Congress earlier this year.

What we know:

Federal raids expand Swalwell probe

Federal agents executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at a Beverly Hills estate believed to belong to billionaire political donor Stephen Cloobeck.

The activity is linked to an ongoing federal inquiry surrounding former California Representative Eric Swalwell, whose political standing collapsed following public allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct.

The estate raid follows earlier federal actions against Swalwell. Authorities seized the former congressman's electronic devices at San Francisco International Airport in August and executed a search warrant at his Washington home the following day, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press. The Daily Mail first reported the confiscation of those devices, which came as federal prosecutors pursued evidence tied to allegations that Swalwell engaged in sexual misconduct.]

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Who is Stephen Cloobeck, and how is he connected?

Cloobeck is a billionaire hospitality mogul and founder of Diamond Resorts International. Long a heavyweight political donor, Cloobeck heavily financed and endorsed Swalwell’s run for California governor after ending his own brief bid.

Their alliance ended abruptly when sexual misconduct allegations against Swalwell surfaced, prompting Cloobeck to publicly cut ties and renounce his Democratic Party affiliation before federal agents searched his Beverly Hills estate in connection with the Swalwell probe.

Cloobeck has faced significant legal scrutiny independent of the Swalwell probe, most notably stemming from felony witness intimidation charges filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors.

In May, authorities arrested Cloobeck in West Hollywood and charged him with attempting to dissuade and threaten victims from testifying against his former fiancée, Adva Lavie, who was accused of running a high-profile dating-app burglary scheme targeting wealthy Southern California residents.

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Cloobeck pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Dig deeper:

Misconduct allegations prompt Swalwell resignation

Swalwell, a seven-term lawmaker who represented California's 14th congressional district and briefly launched a 2019 presidential campaign, resigned his seat in Congress and dropped out of the California gubernatorial race in April.

The departure followed claims by a former staffer who stated Swalwell assaulted her twice, including when she worked for him in 2019 and was unable to consent.

Allegations were also brought forward from three additional women describing unsolicited explicit messages, inappropriate photos, unwanted touching, and, in one instance, rape. Additionally, a Southern California woman named Lonna Drewes came forward at an April press conference in Beverly Hills alleging that Swalwell raped her at a hotel in 2018.

Following the allegations, Democrat Aisha Wahab won a special election to complete the remainder of Swalwell's congressional term through January.

Big picture view:

Parallel investigations into the claims are also underway at the state and municipal levels.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed an active inquiry after a former staffer accused Swalwell of raping her at a New York hotel during a 2024 charity gala.

What we don't know:

Search details remain under seal

Further details into the operation in Beverly Hills were not released because the affidavit supporting the federal search warrant was sealed by the court.

It's unclear what investigators were looking for at the home, or how the property connects to the allegations against Swalwell.

Authorities have not said if the various investigations will lead to immediate criminal charges.

What they're saying:

Swalwell denies claims

Addressing his initial decision to step down from the House, Swalwell stated: "I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make. I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress."

What's next:

Federal prosecutors will analyze what was collected across the multiple search warrants, including the electronics taken in San Francisco, files gathered from Washington, and items secured in Beverly Hills.