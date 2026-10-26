Lauren Conrad's family home featured on MTV's 'Laguna Beach' hits market for $26.5M

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The Brief The hilltop Laguna Beach mansion featured on MTV’s hit reality show "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" has hit the market for $26.5 million. Designed and built in 2004 by Lauren Conrad's father, architect Jim Conrad, the iconic 11-acre estate includes a famous infinity-edge pool. While famous to reality TV fans, the private property is situated on a quiet road with built-in features to maintain privacy.



A hilltop Laguna Beach mansion offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Orange County coastline has hit the market for $26.5 million. The estate is iconic to many viewers who watched the property featured on early 2000s reality television.

What we know:

Fans of the hit MTV reality series "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" will recognize the home as the former family residence of cast member Lauren Conrad. Multiple scenes of the reality show were shot at the home's infinity edge pool.

Fans may also remember the coastal estate was designed and built by Conrad's father, architect Jim Conrad.

While the property gained fame on television, the home sits on a private road and includes multiple design features intended to keep the residence hidden from public view.

By the numbers:

The coastal estate, built in 2004, is listed by Richard Trey Dewey of Sotheby's International Realty.

Price: $26.5 million

Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 half

Interior: 7,784 square feet

Lot size: 11.36 acres

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