Lauren Conrad's family home featured on MTV's 'Laguna Beach' hits market for $26.5M
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - A hilltop Laguna Beach mansion offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Orange County coastline has hit the market for $26.5 million. The estate is iconic to many viewers who watched the property featured on early 2000s reality television.
What we know:
Fans of the hit MTV reality series "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" will recognize the home as the former family residence of cast member Lauren Conrad. Multiple scenes of the reality show were shot at the home's infinity edge pool.
Fans may also remember the coastal estate was designed and built by Conrad's father, architect Jim Conrad.
While the property gained fame on television, the home sits on a private road and includes multiple design features intended to keep the residence hidden from public view.
By the numbers:
The coastal estate, built in 2004, is listed by Richard Trey Dewey of Sotheby's International Realty.
- Price: $26.5 million
- Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 half
- Interior: 7,784 square feet
- Lot size: 11.36 acres
The Source: This report is based on official real estate listing details provided by Sotheby's International Realty.