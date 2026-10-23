$54,000 worth of stolen Hot Wheels recovered in Colton
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COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department made an arrest after officers found 350 boxes of Hot Wheels toy cars.
What we know:
A suspect was caught red-handed in their hot prowl pursuit of Hot Wheels.
Colton police officials posted a video of the incident online, writing "We derailed his plans," while showing the recovered boxes worth $54,000.
The suspect was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and grand theft.
What we don't know:
The name of the suspect has not been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Colton Police Department.