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$54,000 worth of stolen Hot Wheels recovered in Colton

By
FOX 11
Colton
Published October 23, 2026 10:26 AM PDT
Published October 23, 2026 10:26 AM PDT
article

(Colton Police Department)

The Brief

    • Colton police arrested a suspect and recovered 350 stolen boxes of Hot Wheels valued at $54,000.
    • The suspect was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and possessing stolen property.
    • Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department made an arrest after officers found 350 boxes of Hot Wheels toy cars.

What we know:

A suspect was caught red-handed in their hot prowl pursuit of Hot Wheels. 

Colton police officials posted a video of the incident online, writing "We derailed his plans," while showing the recovered boxes worth $54,000. 

The suspect was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and grand theft.

What we don't know:

 The name of the suspect has not been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Colton Police Department. 

ColtonCrime and Public Safety