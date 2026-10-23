$54,000 worth of stolen Hot Wheels recovered in Colton

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The Brief Colton police arrested a suspect and recovered 350 stolen boxes of Hot Wheels valued at $54,000. The suspect was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and possessing stolen property. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect.



The Colton Police Department made an arrest after officers found 350 boxes of Hot Wheels toy cars.

What we know:

A suspect was caught red-handed in their hot prowl pursuit of Hot Wheels.

Colton police officials posted a video of the incident online, writing "We derailed his plans," while showing the recovered boxes worth $54,000.

The suspect was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and grand theft.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.