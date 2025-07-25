FBI raids home in Tujunga; multiple people in custody

The Brief Several people were taken into custody after an FBI raid on a Tujunga home Friday morning. The raid was a joint operation with the El Monte Tactical Team and U.S. Postal Service, serving warrants for multiple crimes including money laundering and sex trafficking. The exact number of arrests and identities of those in custody are currently unknown.



Several people are in custody following a raid conducted by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents on a home in Tujunga Friday morning.

What we know:

The joint operation was conducted by FBI agents, the El Monte Tactical Team, and the U.S. Postal Service around 7 a.m. at the home located in the 7700 block of McGroarty.

Arrest warrants were served for multiple crimes, including money laundering, tax evasion, sex trafficking, and COVID-19 pandemic fraud.

SkyFOX video from the scene showed law enforcement officers monitoring at least five people who appeared to be handcuffed in front of the home.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, authorities said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if more charges will be added at a later time.

The exact number of people taken into custody, along with their identities, was not immediately available.

What they're saying:

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement branch of the Postal Service, is working closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners on this ongoing investigation. As part of today’s efforts, court authorized search warrants were executed. This remains an active case, and we are continuing to gather and review information. We will provide further updates as the investigation allows," a U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service spokesperson said in a statement.