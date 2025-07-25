FBI raids home in Tujunga; multiple people in custody
LOS ANGELES - Several people are in custody following a raid conducted by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents on a home in Tujunga Friday morning.
What we know:
The joint operation was conducted by FBI agents, the El Monte Tactical Team, and the U.S. Postal Service around 7 a.m. at the home located in the 7700 block of McGroarty.
Arrest warrants were served for multiple crimes, including money laundering, tax evasion, sex trafficking, and COVID-19 pandemic fraud.
SkyFOX video from the scene showed law enforcement officers monitoring at least five people who appeared to be handcuffed in front of the home.
No shots were fired and no one was injured, authorities said.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if more charges will be added at a later time.
The exact number of people taken into custody, along with their identities, was not immediately available.
What they're saying:
"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement branch of the Postal Service, is working closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners on this ongoing investigation. As part of today’s efforts, court authorized search warrants were executed. This remains an active case, and we are continuing to gather and review information. We will provide further updates as the investigation allows," a U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service spokesperson said in a statement.
The Source: The information in this report is based on details provided by the El Monte Police Department regarding the joint operation and observations from SkyFOX video footage from the scene.