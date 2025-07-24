Father killed in 60 Freeway shooting in Pomona, family says

The Brief An Inland Empire father was shot and killed in a suspected road rage shooting on the 60 Freeway. 25-year-old Jesus Ruiz was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene. The victim was a Rancho Cucamonga resident.



An Inland Empire family is grieving following the unexpected loss of a loved one in a suspected road rage shooting on the 60 Freeway.

What we know:

On Monday, July 21, California Highway Patrol officers were called to a shooting incident on the eastbound side of the 60 Freeway at the Gary Avenue off-ramp in Pomona.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 wounded, 1 detained in 60 Freeway shooting in Pomona

Arriving officers found a 59-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man outside his car, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers provided life-saving measures. The victim was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Investigators said he was shot in a suspected road rage incident.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jesus Ruiz, remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

CHP's Southern Division Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

‘A Funny, Loving, Giving’ man

What they're saying:

While loved ones did not identify the victim by name or provided details about his death, the victim's daughter described him as a "funny, loving and giving" man.

"I’m not sure how to even put this into words. My dad passed away… he was taken from us too soon and suddenly," his daughter wrote on his GoFundMe page. "Many know my dad and know he was a funny, loving and a giving man. Our dad’s wishes are to be cremated and to have a bbq a celebration of the man he was with the ppl that love and knew him for all he is! We need help if possible with making this happen for him."

Click here for more information.

What you can do:

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact the CHP at 323-259-3200.