Father who lost son to fentanyl brings awareness campaigns to California

The words on the now-taken-down billboard at the 57 freeway near Orangethorpe Avenue in Anaheim could not be more clear: "Fentanyl is the #1 cause of death for Americans age 18 to 45."

Jim Rauh is the man behind the billboard. He's from Ohio, and lost his son to fentanyl poisoning. Rauh said the point of the billboard is to "get to them that we're being poisoned." Rauh has a website, Families Against Fentanyl, on which he said he's fighting to get fentanyl "declared a weapon of mass destruction."

The billboard in Anaheim was up for several days, before being taken down Monday. Rauh said he was surprised to hear his advertising agreement ended on Easter Sunday.

SUGGESTED: Fentanyl with 'potential to kill' 50 million people seized by Border Patrol in Orange County

"I'll make sure it's back up as soon as possible. I'm going to continue this," he said, before reaching out to FOX 11 to say that the billboard was back up in a new location. The new billboard sits near the Citadel Outlet Center and Commerce Casino.

For Sam Chapman, who also lost his son, Sammy, to fentanyl poisoning, "If even one life is saved by these billboards, they are a bargain. Those who are involved in education around fentanyl know that it’s no easy work, and it’s not cheap, but people are dying all over the country."

"I think the more awareness the better," said Perla Mendoza, who lost her son Elijah to fentanyl. "The efforts don’t go unnoticed. I know for a parent who's lost a child it means the world to me."

Mendoza has been speaking to students in classrooms on the effects of fentanyl ever since her son's death.

As Rauh continues to try and raise money through Familes Against Fentanyl, he said he's hoping to put anti-fentanyl billboards all over the state of California. He started here in Southern California after his organization voted on it, saying California is the number one state for fentanyl deaths right now.

"This is neither a right or left issue," Rauh said. "This is an issue about supply," something he hopes his billboards will help stop.